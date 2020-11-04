The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has expressed gratitude to the Soliver Foundation, a non-governmental organization, for a donation of tennis equipment in March this year.

The GTF in a letter of appreciation signed by its President, Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah said the equipment from the Austria-based Foundation came at a time when there is a resurgence in the sport as a result of the tennis in school program under the ITF’s Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI).

“This initiative, has resulted in the re-establishment of the junior tennis leagues and it is expected that these kids, who are the future of Ghana tennis, will benefit from the use of the equipment,” the statement said.

“As the mandated entity to develop the sport of tennis, GTF understands the need to partner well-meaning Foundations in this regard and wish to assure you of our willingness and preparedness to recognize your Foundation as a partner in the development of the game. Thank you and be assured that GTF looks forward to future collaborations and donations”.

The items consisting of over 3000 slightly used tennis balls, tennis wear, and tennis racquets were handed over to the GTF for onward distribution to the tennis club dotted across the country by the Deputy Director of the Soliver Foundation, Mr Oliver Blatizer and former tennis star Solomon Koomson.

Former Davis Cup Coach Mr David Churcher and Foundation Secretary of Henry Odartey Tawiah donated the items on behalf of Mr Solomon Koomson.

Coach Churcher said, “The donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training”.

