The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) with support from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) is organizing a National ranking training matches from Monday 14th to Friday 19th December 2020 at Tennis Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, professional tennis competitions was put on hold.
However with the gradual easing of restriction and the directive from the National Sports Authority for the gradual resumption of play for non-contact sports, GTF has secured financial support from the ITF to organize a National ranking training matches for professional men tennis.
Discussions are ongoing for a second leg to be played from Monday 21st December 2020 to Friday 25th December 2020. Cash prize and ranking points will be awarded to deserving players.
From Elizabeth Alhassan
