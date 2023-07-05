Gthree Mayami Says he sings to Inspire his Audience

Nigerian singer Gthree Mayami who started doing music in 2011, he made his first record at Calabar in 2010 before he gained admission into Rivers State University in 2015 to study Marine Engineering.

Okeke Frank Ndubuisi Best known as Gthree Mayami, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, entertainer, businessman and a marine engineer.

Born on 26th November, 1995 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

In 2018 he ventured into music business professionally and signed a Record deal with NoLimt Entertainment, dropping different songs.

Gthree Mayami produces, sings, and creates melodies even as he plays the saxophone while singing alongside.

Mayami, had tough times that plagued his career when he started which was between his music and academic pursuit.

Mayami has found a strong purpose in making music that could relate with people and positively Influence their lives around the world.

While he has created music with 1dabanton, Omah Lay, Big Boy Tee, Dandizzy and more. Currently, he has worked on a new project titled “E Sure for Me” in collaboration with Nigerian Rapper, Erigga.

The backbone of Mayami’s music is to positively inspire and motivate a soul out there.