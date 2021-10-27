GTTA “Homowo” Challenge Championship Set for Saturday

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is poised for action as they are set to hold the third event in series dubbed the “Homowo Challenge Championship”.

The event is expected to attract over 200 players both men, women and youth.

It is aimed at unearthing talents and creating the platform of exposure for future generations.

In an exclusive interview with the treasurer of the association, Mr. William Asare hinted that the association is optimistic of achieving it’s target with series of events in this era of COVID-19.

“GTTA is one of the most active sports federation in Ghana, if not the most active game. We were the only federation organizing a national league even when football had no league going on and because of covid sporting activities was at standstill so we were not able to organize our league.

“But we still want to announce our presence that, GTTA we are still there and we have come to realize that covid is going to stay with us so we just want to continue organizing our league and ranked as the most active federation in Ghana during this pandemic era,” he stated.

The treasurer revealed that the association has outlined plans of organizing more ITTF sanctioned events gearing towards the upcoming African Games in 2023.

“Actually we are preparing our athletes for the 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year. Aside that, the West Africa regional challenge is coming up and for exposure, we intend to send our athletes there to compete as well. And if there is more Competitions, it gives our athletes the exposure and to play against other countries,” he said.

He, however, expressed gratitude to all coorperate entities supporting the GTTA over the years in achieving it’s greatness through competitions.

The “Homowo” challenge will see winners walk home with cash prizes, medals, trophies and products from sponsors.