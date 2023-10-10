GTTA Otumfuo Smash Championship slated for Oct 28

The Ghana Table Tennis Association led by the president, Mawuko Afadzinu has scheduled Saturday, 28th October, 2023 for another big Table Tennis event dubbed “GTTA Otumfuor Smash” in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.

After successfully organizing the recently ended ASOGLI challenge in HO, the Otumfuo Smash event is expected to attract over 200 for both male and female players.

With support from the Manhyia Palace,and Opemsuor radio, the event also falls in line with preparations towards the upcoming Africa games next year in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with this portal, the treasurer of the GTTA who is an International Table Tennis Federation certified competition manager and also in charge of this event, William Berekorang Asare disclosed that the event has already received massive support.

“Even before the event, we have received calls from some prominent individuals and companies who are willing to support and help us achieve our target as an association. So I am confident that this event is going to be one the biggest in Kumasi”, he said.

According to him, registration links are already opened including other items to support the successful hosting of the event.

“As a competition manager, we have already put in place suitable measures and conditions to ensure the participants, enthusiasts of the game and even the Kumasi community enjoy the game to the fullest on that day.

“We are also liasing with all relevant stakeholders in Kumasi to support Table Tennis in the country rather than channeling all support to another sport. ”,the competition manager, William Berekorang Asare stated.

He also revealed that, winners at the event would walk home with cash prizes and souvenirs.

High delegation from the Manhyia Palace and other top dignitaries are expected to grace occasion.