GTTA Present Winning Bonuses to senior National Female Players after successful WTTC

The Ghana Table Tennis Association led by the president Mawuko Afadzinu with support from the executive members has officially presented the WTTC winning bonuses to the senior National female team.

The short presentation took place during the youth discovery series championship on Saturday, 1st July, 2023 at the Hathramani Sports hall.

The female side led by captain Cynthia Kwabi came 2nd (silver) after display of stunning rallys’ at the WTTC West Africa Regional Championship held in Accra.

The side included Bernice Borley Borquaye, Frema Cecilia, Augustina Baidoo, Blessing Labanti, Beatrice Gyasi, Juanita Borteye and Celia Baah Danso.

Cynthia Kwabi who spoke on behalf on the team after the presentation expressed gratitude to the president and his executives.

Adding that, it would serve as a motivation and reignite their passions.

“We are very grateful to the executives and the president, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, he did his possible best. During the WTTC we were able to get our equipment, everything was intact and we got everything that boosted our morale to win a medal for Ghana.

“I think it’s a motivation for us to push harder and know that when we do our maximum best there are a lot of advantages for we the women,” she added.

She took the opportunity to urge the younger pingpong generation to also thrive more for excellence and keep focus.

“They should keep on training and know that there are a lot of opportunities when it comes to the sport in terms of scholarships and it’s an assurance that when you go for tournaments and you perform well there are a lot of benefits for you,” the Captain Cynthia Kwabi stressed.

The GTTA as part of activities aimed at promoting and developing female talents and skills across the country held series of tournaments including the recently ended “Sheroes” championship where 15 year old Juanita Borteye emerged as champion.