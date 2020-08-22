Ms Eunice Benjotim Notob, a Level 200 student of the Ghana Telecom University has called on young ladies especially those from the Bassare ethnic group and northern parentage to venture into areas that were hitherto aligned with only the bourgeoisie class.

“Participating in beauty contests is not for only the affluent in society, everyone including; those who come from the rural areas of the country can perform even admirably and I urge all ladies to move out of their comfort zones and venture into even domains that were considered as the preserve of men.”

Ms Notob who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after placing second in the University’s 2020 beauty pageant said her participation was all about promoting the cultural activities of the Bassares and the Northern sector as a whole and called on all to be involved all school activities apart from the core mandate, which is academic work.

The BSc Business Management student who placed second out of the initial contestants of nine said the competition was an eye-opener for her future as she is now ready to take up all future challenges without fear and complexes.

“The contest has proven to me that once you choose to take up certain responsibilities, you need to work hard towards it so that after achieving your goals ,you make references to your hard work and the entire coordination for your success.”

Ms Notob during the contest exhibited the culture of the Bassares from the Northern that entailed types of dances, food, drinks, festivals, taboos and other cultural activities that had put the people together for generations.

“I did not regret participating in the contest, and this will inspire me to take up higher responsibilities now and forever.”