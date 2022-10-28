Guantuahen of Shama provides borehole and ICT facilities in Shama

Nana Kwamina Dekye I, Guantuahen of Shama Traditional Council has handed over a mechanized borehole and ICT Centre to Essuman and Botodwina communities in the Shama District of the Western Region.

While the borehole would augment potable water supply and ensure access to regular water for improved sanitation and hygiene, the ICT Centre would expose the school children in Botodwina to technology and enhance their knowledge in Science Technology Environment and Mathematics to enable them to compete favourably in this era of technology and globalization.

The borehole has the capacity to provide 8,000 litres of water daily and has the mechanization techniques to reach individual compound houses in the community.

The Chief of Essumankrom Nana Dauda and Nana Kofi Dentu, Ebusuapayin of Botodwina took turns to appreciate the good gesture by the Guantuahen of Shama Traditional Council.

Nana Dauda promised a sound maintenance culture to elongate the lifespan of the facility.

He in turn appealed to Nana Kwamina Dekye I, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lower Pra Rural Bank PLC to help renovate and furnish the 1988 school facility, currently in a deplorable state.

He also said there was the need for the road linking the community to be fixed to promote teacher retention in the area.

Mr. Abdul Rauf Fuseini, Headteacher of Botodwina D/A JHS said the ICT center would contribute significantly to teaching and learning.

Nana Kwamina Dekye I, the financier of the two projects said it pleased him to make a change in the lives of the people of the Shama area to also raise their living standards.

“I have been with this community since childhood and have worked here also…I believe this should be our contribution to changing lives and helping to achieve some aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals in this district”, he added.