Guard yourselves against examination malpractice – Presbyterian Minister

The Reverend Benjamin Appiah, the Chairperson of the Brong-Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has cautioned candidates writing this year’s West Africa Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) against all forms of malpractices by obeying instructions.

He noted examination malpractices were not merely an offense, but sinful before God, and therefore advised the candidates to avoid that to strengthen their relationships with God.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a short presentation ceremony in Sunyani, Rev. Appiah said examination malpractices was also a form of corruption that could lead to the cancelation of papers, truncate the education of the candidates, and thereby ruin their future.

Rev Appiah had earlier presented food items to be distributed to two Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Ahafo Region.

The Bechem Presbyterian SHS (PRESEC) received 20 bags of rice and six bags of maize, while the Techimantia Samuel Otu Presbyterian SHS got 10 bags of rice and four bags of maize.

“Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” Rev Appiah indicated and advised the candidates to review their notes, and urged them not to panic, assuring that they were only going to be examined on what they had already been taught in school.

He entreated the candidates to obey instructions and desist from sending any “foreign material” to the examination hall that could land them into trouble.