Guard yourselves against falling victims to domestic crimes – Women advised

Women have been advised against falling victims to crimes especially, domestic violence.

They should advise themselves whenever they see signs of domestic violence.

Chief Superintendent of Police Reverend Faustina Asare, an executive member of the Greater Accra branch of Police Ladies’ Association (POLAS) who gave the advice said women, irrespective of their positions in society should also not hesitate to report domestic violence.

This was during a float organised by the Accra Regional branch of POLAS in commemoration of 70 years of women policing.

Dubbed “Do not be a victim, never be a victim of any crime,” she said the float was to give back to society for supporting Police in crime combat and also thank God for how far He had brought policewomen.

They should walk out of abusive relationships, adding that there was help for everyone who fell victim to such crimes because there was help for everyone, she said.

She said with the increased visibility of police personnel, abused women and children should walk up to any police person to report the crime as they were all trained to handle such cases.

Reverend Faustina charged all policewomen in spite of their ranks or educational background to strive for the best as police Administration was prepared to support them.

With the support of their counterparts from some security agencies, POLAS members distributed tracts on child abuse, ending child marriage, domestic violence and educated the public on crimes, especially domestic violence and how to prevent or support victims.

The float and awareness creation was done on some principal streets of the Accra Metropolis with market women and others joining as the float proceeded.