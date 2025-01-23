Guardiola Admits PSG Were Superior as Manchester City’s Champions League Hopes Dangle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was candid in his assessment after his side’s 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, which left their Champions League aspirations hanging by a thread.

Despite initially taking a two-goal lead, City were overwhelmed by PSG’s second-half resurgence, as the French champions completed a dramatic comeback at the Parc des Princes.

“We were outplayed. We have to accept that,” Guardiola acknowledged in his post-match comments. “PSG were better than us. We have one last chance at home against Club Brugge, and we will give everything there. If we don’t progress, it’s because we don’t deserve to.”

City appeared to be cruising towards the knockout stage after goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland early in the second half put them in control. However, PSG responded with relentless intensity. Ousmane Dembélé pulled one back for the hosts, and on the hour mark, Bradley Barcola leveled the score. João Neves then headed PSG into the lead in the 78th minute, with Gonçalo Ramos sealing the win in stoppage time.

The result saw PSG leapfrog City in the group standings, pushing Guardiola’s side down to 25th out of 36 teams with just eight points from seven games. With only the top 24 teams advancing to the knockout stage, City’s destiny is now uncertain, and their hopes rest on securing a victory over Club Brugge in their final group-stage match next Wednesday. A win would likely ensure their progression to the playoff round.

Before that crucial encounter, City must face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, a game that also carries significant weight in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Guardiola expressed a sense of realism after the defeat. “I knew it would be tough. PSG is an exceptional team, and we couldn’t cope,” he said. “They had an extra man in midfield, and that was decisive. Sometimes, you have to acknowledge when the other team is better.”

Despite the setback, Guardiola emphasized the need for his team to refocus. “We have to prepare for a tough game against Chelsea and, of course, the final against Brugge. The players gave everything, and now we need to regroup.”

City’s loss also raises concerns over the fitness of Ruben Dias, who was substituted at halftime due to discomfort. Guardiola confirmed that the defender had requested to be taken off, having only recently returned from injury. “He wasn’t feeling good,” Guardiola said. “We’ll see how he is.”

This defeat highlights the fierce competition in this season’s Champions League, with Manchester City’s fate now dependent on their performance in the final group-stage match.