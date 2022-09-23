Guatemala to supports Morocco’s autonomy plan as it opens Consulate In Dakhla

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and Guatemalan counterpart, Mr. Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, have signed a joint communiqué in which Guatemala decided to open a consulate in Dakhla.

Guatemala also reaffirmed its support for the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the only solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

“Guatemala reiterated its clear position on the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, considering that autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the solution to this dispute and announces the decision to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla to take advantage of its economic potential and its openness to the rest of the African continent,” said a joint communiqué issued after a meeting between the two Ministers.

“For us, the concepts of sovereignty, peace and territorial integrity are very important. We support Morocco’s position on this issue and we will continue to support Morocco forever,” said Guatemala’s FM, in a statement to the press, at the end of the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Mr. Bucaro Flores: “highly appreciated the reforms undertaken in Morocco under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, as well as His role and contribution to the resolution of the problems of Africa and the Arab world by peaceful means”.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation relations.

Bourita welcomed, for his part, “the efforts of the Guatemalan government led by His Excellency the President of the Republic, Alejandro Giammattei, in terms of reforms, as well as its role at the regional and international levels for peace”.

The two ministers discussed, on this occasion, the various aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues, welcoming “the convergence of views on all issues addressed”.

Morocco and Guatemala have decided to “give impetus to bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, training and energy, with particular emphasis on agriculture and fertilizers, at a time when the world is facing an

acute food crisis,” read the joint communiqué.