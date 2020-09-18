The Guatemalan government reported on Friday that President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement issued by the government, Giammattei underwent a COVID-19 test for the sixth time, and the test returned positive.

The Office of the President stated that the head of state is currently undergoing medical monitoring and evaluation.

“The president will continue with his activities and will work for the benefit of the country, and will do so by taking the necessary measures to safeguard his health. In addition, he will be isolating himself from all public activity, so all communication will be done remotely,” added the Office of the President.

The Guatemalan government also said that the president’s case is a further sign of the highly contagious nature of the virus, and that citizens should continue to follow preventive health measures such as mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.

According to the Ministry of Health, Guatemala has registered 84,344 cases and 3,076 deaths from the virus to date.