GUBA brings Grammy Awards CEO to Ghana, first trip to West Africa

Grammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, arrived in Ghana, his first visit to the country and West Africa, upon invitation by the Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA).

Mr Mason’s presence in the country was part of activities to participate in this year’s GUBA Awards which is slated for September 29, 2022 in Kigali.

At a dinner meeting with musicians and stakeholders in the country’s entertainment industry on September 26, in Accra, Mr Mason expressed optimism towards creating partnerships and collaborations with Ghanaian musicians.

The visit afforded him the opportunity not only to meet industry players like artists, producers, and promoters but also assess the Ghanaian music space.

Interestingly, he disclosed that the Grammy Awards is considering and concluding processes to add Afrobeat as a category to the events in future. This assurance is an opportunity that Ghanaians musicians and others on the continent would relish.

Speaking on the decision to bring Mason to Ghana, Founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, said, “his coming to Ghana is to connect him back to the diaspora, to Ghana and to Africa and to strategize on how to get Ghanaian musicians to the Grammy. The Grammy is the biggest institution in music and the need for Ghanaian musician to be on that platform is critical. This is why his visit is important.”

As part of his stay in Accra, Mr Mason also paid a visit to the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, where he pledged to support the new creative arts senior high school under construction.

This year’s GUBA Awards on the theme, ‘Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends’ seeks to celebrate a historical hero within the Rwandan and African communities. With the chosen theme, the Awards strive to convey the power of determination and focus. The story of Ndabaga is a keystone of Rwandan folklore representing bravery and determination.

Designed to highlight the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals within Africa and its diaspora community, the GUBA Awards continue to gain endorsements from high-profile figures such as H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (The President of the ECOWAS Commission) and more.

Some past winners, who have received recognition from GUBA include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Diane Karusisi, Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr, Sir Sam Jonah (Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital), and Cherie Blair (Barrister, Writer) Patrick Awuah (Founder of Ashesi University), Former Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Bozoma Saint John and CEO of Sundial Brands Richileu Dennis among several high profile individuals.

Full list of Nominees for 2022 Awards

This year, 13 individuals have been nominated in various categories for the honours. The list include Sandra Zawedde, Chairperson of East of Eden (U) Ltd (Excellence in Infrastructure Development), Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Youngest student admitted into medical school (Young Achiever Award), Dr Sylvia Shitsama Nyamweya, Neurosurgeon (Pioneer Award for Health Excellence), Uche Ofodile, CEO of MTN-Benin (Influential Business Leader).

Others are Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of Grammy Recording Academy (Entertainment Mogul), Keith Ellison, Attorney General (Legal Excellence Award), Sina Gerard, CEO of Urwibutso Enterprises (Industrial Innovation Award), Dr. Tedros Ghabreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (Exceptional Leadership in Global Health), Amadou Gallo Fall, President of Basketball Africa League (Sporting Excellence Award).

The rest are Dr Sangu Delle, CEO of CarePoint (Entrepreneurial Spirit Award) Wode Maya, Tourism Blogger (Excellence in Tourism Award), Acha Leke, Senior Partner, McKinsey’s (Influential Business Leader) and Maryse Mbonyumutwa, Founder, Pink Mango (Manufacturing and Sustainability Award).

The GUBA Awards is proudly sponsored by Platform Capital Limited.