GUBA host 2023 AfriExpo and Business Summit in Houston

Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Trade Expo, in partnership with Premanni Technologies and the Texas Chamber of Commerce, hosted the highly successful 2023 AfriExpo and Business Summit in Houston, Texas. The event saw a significant collaboration with the City of Houston, cementing their commitment to strengthen diaspora ties with Africa.

Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner issued a proclamation during the summit, outlining the city’s intent to actively engage with GUBA. The proclamation pledged support for the establishment of a dedicated location for diaspora activities in Houston and the expansion of investments in Africa.

“We’ll do all we can to move this relationship forward and to be ahead of mere rhetoric to see to the fruition of this partnership” Mayor Turner emphasized.

The AfriExpo event, held at the ION centre on September 14, facilitated valuable connections between African and U.S. businesses. Mayor Tuner expressed the importance of investing in Africa, stating, “We need to go to Africa over and over again – we need to invest in Africa. If we don’t invest in our home, we lose our house. I’ve suggested to the Major of New York, Chicago and others to lead the way towards this initiative” he said.

“People have been talking and no action. But we want to do things differently to be ahead, and quite frankly the City of Houston would be ahead in diaspora investment matters and now is the time to start” says Mayor Turner.

The Citation of Proclamation from the City of Houston, praised GUBA’s dedication to advancement of the diaspora through various socio-economic initiatives. It says, “Whereas GUBA Enterprise supports and engages the African diaspora, and aids in attracting investments into the African continent; and we thank them for their consistent efforts and passion for this collaboration”.

Equally, a Certificate of Congressional Recognition was presented to GUBA by the 18th Congressional District of Texas, to recognize the Enterprise’s efforts towards raising trade and investment awareness between the United States and Africa.

The Certificate, signed by Sheila Jackson Lee – Member of Congress, extols GUBA’s unwavering commitment and dedication to serve individuals in the business community in Africa and the US.

Commenting on the recognitions, Founder and President of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng said, “GUBA will continue to bring positive effects into deepening the current relationship between the Africa and the diaspora. All we do at GUBA is to see a better Africa where the diaspora continuously plays an integral role in facets of trade, socio-economic growth and several more”.

Mayor Turner’s visit to Ghana this year

During a multi-country trade mission to West Africa from July 17 -25, 2023 visiting three African countries: Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana, Mayor Turner said Ghana is not only a key tourism destination, but also a place with a conducive climate for investment.

He was speaking in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Tourism, led by the sector Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, in Accra on July 22, this year.

About the 2023 AfriExpo and Business Summit

The 2023 AfriExpo and Business Summit, in partnership with Premanni Technologies and the Texas Chamber of Commerce, brought together key speakers and stakeholders including Ninette Danquah Ivo, Minister of Economic and Diaspora Affairs, Ghana Embassy in Washington, CEO of Accra Digital Centre, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

Key collaborators from the State of Texas at the Summit, include the President of Texas African Chamber of Commerce; Posso Ganame, Regional Director, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Eric Miller; Brendan Kelly; US Commercial Services –Houston and Willy Verbrugghe; CEO of SCORE Houston.

About GUBA Enterprise

GUBA Enterprise is a social enterprise organisation dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans on the continent through various socio–economic programs and initiatives. The Enterprise has about eight different brand initiatives, key among them being the GUBA Awards.