GUBA Leads Historic Memphis-Ghana Trade Mission, Paving the Way for Diaspora Investment

The City of Memphis, in collaboration with GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa), has successfully hosted a high-level delegation from Ghana as part of the recently concluded Memphis-Ghana Trade Mission—a powerful initiative aimed at fostering collaboration, attracting investment, and strengthening cultural and tourism ties between Memphis and Ghana.

The delegation was led by Ghana’s Hon. Yussif Issaka Jajah, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Ben Anane Nsiah, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Paul Cudjoe, Head of Mission from Washington D.C.; Mr. George Bright; Annabelle McKenzie

Director, International Affairs Secretariat GTA and Chief Moomen, Ghanaian poet and playwright, along with representatives from various Ghanaian businesses across key sectors. Over several days, the group engaged with public and private institutions, identifying opportunities to build sustainable partnerships and promote bilateral growth.

This landmark mission was coordinated by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, President and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, and Augustine Boateng, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the City of Memphis, in partnership with the Mayor’s office.

The Trade Mission featured high-level engagements with:

• The Greater Memphis Chamber

• Memphis Tourism

• Memphis Black Chamber

• The Entrepreneurs Network Center

• The City of Memphis Office of Contract Compliance

• The Ghanaian Association in Memphis

• University of Memphis – Ghanaian student community

Beyond business, the delegation experienced Memphis’ cultural richness, including visits to Bass Pro Pyramid and the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, underscoring the shared heritage and cultural synergies that exist between the two regions.

A special highlight was the delegation’s visit to the University of Memphis, where they met Ghanaian students currently studying in the city. This session created a heartfelt connection, sparking discussions on exchange programs, scholarships, and staying connected to one’s roots—paving the way for educational bridges between Ghana and Memphis.

A pivotal moment of the mission was a formal meeting with the Honorable Mayor Paul Young. In a high-level dialogue with the delegation, Mayor Young reaffirmed Memphis’ commitment to building a meaningful and enduring relationship with Ghana.

“This Trade Mission lays the foundation for ongoing collaboration that can benefit our people economically, culturally, and educationally,” said Mayor Young.

Among the significant topics discussed was the potential for bilateral cooperation in public safety and emergency response. Both parties explored plans to initiate training programs for Ghanaian police and fire service personnel in partnership with Memphis’ emergency services departments.

This initiative would enable Ghana’s public safety officials to benefit from Memphis’ expertise in community policing, fire safety, and emergency response systems, fostering knowledge exchange and strengthening institutional capacity on both sides.

The Memphis-Ghana Trade Mission marks a significant step toward building a lasting bridge between Memphis and Ghana. From policy dialogues and business networking to cultural appreciation and educational engagement, the visit opened doors to joint projects, tourism campaigns, investment pipelines, and knowledge exchange.

Discussions also explored the potential for a Sister City relationship between Memphis and Accra, and Mayor Young was officially invited to Ghana to lead a reciprocal delegation.

As the Ghanaian delegation returns home, both sides are energized by the momentum built and are committed to nurturing the partnerships established. GUBA is proud to have collaborated with the City of Memphis to bring this historic mission to life and remains focused on strengthening bonds between Africa and the diaspora.

About GUBA

The Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Enterprise is a social enterprise dedicated to diaspora engagement, African excellence, and global collaboration. With a strong record of building cross-continental partnerships, GUBA creates platforms that amplify African voices, empower entrepreneurs, and drive social and economic impact.

Through initiatives like the Memphis-Ghana Trade Mission, GUBA continues to serve as a powerful bridge between Africa and its global diaspora, fostering sustainable development and inspiring unity around the world.