Guevara Proposes Expert Council in UN Tourism Leadership Bid

Gloria Guevara, a leading candidate for UN Tourism’s Secretary-General position, has announced plans to create a Global Council of Experts composed of former tourism ministers if elected.

The proposal comes weeks before the organization’s late May leadership vote near Madrid.

The council would serve as an advisory body, channeling the expertise of former public sector leaders into policy guidance and best practice sharing. Guevara emphasized the untapped potential of ministerial experience, noting tourism leaders’ role in job creation and economic development during their terms.

This initiative forms part of Guevara’s broader vision to strengthen UN Tourism’s global role. Her campaign has focused on restoring the organization’s credibility as an inclusive platform, particularly for nations that have felt marginalized in recent decision-making processes. Earlier proposals included hosting a Global Investment Summit within six months of taking office in January 2026.

The election occurs as UN Tourism, formerly known as UNWTO, works to redefine its post-pandemic strategy. The organization faces growing pressure to address sustainable development challenges while supporting industry recovery. Guevara’s council concept reflects an emerging trend of international bodies seeking to institutionalize transitional expertise, particularly in sectors like tourism where policy continuity often proves challenging.

Tourism ministries worldwide have gained increased prominence in national cabinets following the pandemic’s devastating impact on global travel. Many governments now recognize the sector’s critical role in economic recovery, making the retention of ministerial knowledge particularly valuable. The proposed council could help standardize successful approaches to workforce development, destination management and crisis response across different regions.

The Secretary-General election will determine UN Tourism’s leadership through 2030, a period expected to see significant transformation in global travel patterns and sustainability requirements. Guevara’s proposal underscores the growing complexity of tourism governance, where technical expertise must increasingly balance economic objectives with environmental and social considerations.