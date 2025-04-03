Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has reluctantly crowned Liverpool icon Sadio Mané as the greatest Senegalese player in Premier League history, despite their club rivalry.

In an interview with Showmax, the 34-year-old admitted the forward’s achievements—including a Champions League title, Premier League crown, and near Ballon d’Or win—cement his legacy.

“It’s difficult to say, but Sadio is the best Senegalese to grace the Premier League—he just wore the wrong colors,” Gueye quipped, referencing Mané’s tenure at Anfield. “He’s our king. His goals, assists, and trophies inspire millions in Africa. He proved everything is possible.”

Mané, one of 46 Senegalese players in the league since 1992, has also earned praise for his off-field humility. Gueye, who faced him while at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, emphasized their enduring friendship: “We’ve always stayed connected, even during derbies. He’s a role model beyond football.”

Now in his second stint at Everton, Gueye expressed deep affection for the Merseyside club, crediting captain Seamus Coleman for fostering his bond with the team. “Everton feels like home. Coleman taught me to fight for the badge,” he said, highlighting the club’s growing Senegalese fanbase since his return alongside compatriot Iliman Ndiaye.

Despite Everton’s recent 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Gueye praised manager David Moyes for stabilizing the squad during a nine-match unbeaten run. His focus now shifts to Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Morocco, where he aims to secure a second title after their 2021 triumph. “It’s a battle, but our mix of youth and experience can deliver,” he said.

Gueye’s acknowledgment of Mané underscores Senegal’s rising influence in global football. The West African nation has become a talent pipeline for Europe’s top leagues, with players like Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) and Ismaïla Sarr (Marseille) further elevating its profile. Mané’s near Ballon d’Or finish in 2022—a first for a Senegalese player—highlighted this ascent.

Yet challenges persist. Despite producing elite talent, Senegal’s domestic infrastructure lags, relying on European academies for development. Gueye’s reflection on Premier League success as “security for families” mirrors broader African narratives, where football offers economic mobility amid systemic hurdles.

As AFCON looms, Senegal’s “golden generation” faces pressure to replicate past glory. For Gueye, balancing club loyalty with national pride encapsulates a career defined by resilience—a trait shared by a nation whose footballers continue to redefine possibilities on and off the pitch.