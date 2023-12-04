Guinea-Bissau Army Factions Clash In Capital After Soldiers Free Opposition Minister

The National Guard’s action was ill-conceived in my view, and smacks of power struggle.

The minister was detained for the right reason…to protect the best interest of the nation……interests that have been hijacked by almost ALL African leaders.

See what has been happening in Ghana under Akufo-Addo for the past 7 years with impunity because they have been heavily backed by that country’s security forces.

Africa’s security forces are still stuck in colonial era mentality by protecting their countries’ “political criminals” rather than their nations whose monies were used to train them, having been reduced by the politicians into brainless and conscienceless Yesa Masa (YES SIR, MASTER) political bootlickers.

They are part of Africa’s woes. They should be taking lessons from their colleagues in nations such as Burkina Faso.

Bobby Quarcoo is a Ghanaian freelance journalist living in the diaspora.