Guinea-Bissau celebrates 50th anniversary of independence

Guinea-Bissau on Thursday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its independence, an event combined with the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the creation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of the People.

Several African leaders attended the ceremonies, marked mainly by a civil and military parade.

In a speech to the nation, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo paid tribute to the heroes of independence and called for unity for the country’s development and its fight against poverty.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Guinea-Bissau, initially scheduled for Sept. 24, was put off to Thursday.