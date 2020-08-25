President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo announced on Monday night his decision to extend the country’s state of emergency for another 15 days until Sept. 8 as COVID-19 persists.

“The decision to maintain the state of emergency was taken after consultation with the high commissioner in charge of the fight against COVID-19, as well as other collaborators,” the president said in a speech to the country.

Embalo also said that he was satisfied with the current evolution of the pandemic situation in the country, as the number of infections has greatly decreased and many of the patients affected by the disease have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.

However, he urged the public “to remain vigilant and above all, to respect the instructions, as well as the barrier gestures” in order to avoid infection.

Physical distancing and wearing a mask in public places and transport “are mandatory and remain in effect,” he added.

The new decree comes into force on Tuesday from zero o’clock and lasts till Sept. 8.

So far, Guinea-Bissau has reported 2,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 deaths and 1,127 recoveries. Enditem