Guinea-Bissau Joins Afrobarometer Network in First-Ever National Survey Initiative

Afrobarometer has partnered with Guinea-Bissau’s Instituto Guineense de Pesquisa Aplicada para o Desenvolvimento (IGPAD) to conduct its inaugural national survey in the country, marking a strategic expansion of the pan-African research network.

The collaboration, part of Afrobarometer’s Round 10 survey cycle launched in January 2024, aims to integrate citizen perspectives from Guinea-Bissau into broader governance and policy discussions across the continent.

IGPAD, the newly designated national partner, will spearhead data collection in June 2025 following an onboarding workshop organized by Afrobarometer’s core partner, the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana). The training, scheduled for April 28 to May 2, 2025, will equip IGPAD’s team with methodologies to meet Afrobarometer’s rigorous standards.

“This partnership ensures Guineans’ voices shape policies that affect their lives,” said Sueli Santy, IGPAD’s executive director. The addition of Guinea-Bissau strengthens Afrobarometer’s presence in lusophone Africa, joining Cabo Verde, Angola, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Round 10 also introduces Comoros and Chad to the network, broadening its coverage to 45 countries.

Henry Kwasi Prempeh, CDD-Ghana’s executive director, emphasized the importance of credible data. “Supporting IGPAD aligns with our mission to elevate citizen-centered insights in governance,” he noted. The survey will include new modules on sexual and reproductive health rights, public health access, and justice systems, reflecting evolving priorities across African societies.

Afrobarometer, renowned for its continent-wide polling, has conducted over 400,000 interviews in 42 countries since 1999. Its data informs global indices such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators, offering critical insights for policymakers and analysts. Boniface Dulani, Afrobarometer’s director of surveys, underscored the initiative’s significance. “Expanding into new countries amplifies marginalized voices and enriches continental dialogue,” he stated.

The inclusion of Guinea-Bissau comes amid heightened demand for localized data to address governance gaps in West Africa. As Afrobarometer bridges Africa’s data divide, its findings are increasingly leveraged by institutions like the Economist Intelligence Unit and Transparency International, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of evidence-based policymaking on the continent.