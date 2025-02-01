Guinea-Bissau Launches National Strategy for Digital Transformation

In a significant step toward modernizing its economy and public services, Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister Rui Duarte de Barros unveiled the National Strategy for Digital Transformation on Friday in Bissau, the country’s capital.

The ambitious initiative aims to harness the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance public service delivery across key sectors.

“This strategy is about setting a clear path for Guinea-Bissau to become a more digital, inclusive, and prosperous country,” Barros declared during the launch event. He emphasized that the plan is both ambitious and achievable, with technology serving as a critical tool for development in vital areas such as health, education, agriculture, and transportation.

The National Strategy for Digital Transformation outlines a comprehensive roadmap to integrate digital solutions into the country’s economic and social fabric. By prioritizing data management, governance, and public service efficiency, the strategy seeks to address longstanding challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Barros highlighted the transformative potential of digital technology, noting that it can bridge gaps in service delivery, improve access to information, and foster greater inclusion for all citizens. “Our goal is to ensure that technology becomes a cornerstone of development in every sector,” he said.

The launch of this strategy marks a pivotal moment for Guinea-Bissau, a country that has faced significant developmental hurdles in recent years. By embracing digital transformation, the government aims to create a more resilient and dynamic economy, better equipped to meet the needs of its population and compete in an increasingly digital global landscape.

The initiative also underscores the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and international partners to achieve its objectives. With a clear vision and a commitment to innovation, Guinea-Bissau is poised to embark on a transformative journey that could reshape its future and improve the lives of its citizens.

As the country moves forward with its digital transformation agenda, the focus will be on building the necessary infrastructure, fostering digital literacy, and creating an enabling environment for technological innovation. The success of this strategy will depend on sustained investment, effective implementation, and the active participation of all stakeholders.

For Guinea-Bissau, the National Strategy for Digital Transformation represents not only a pathway to economic and social progress but also a bold statement of its aspirations to become a digitally empowered nation in the 21st century.