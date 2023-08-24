Guinea Bissau New PM congratulated by Chinese Premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message on Monday to Geraldo Joao Martins on his taking office as prime minister of Guinea-Bissau.

In his message, Li noted that China and Guinea-Bissau are good friends and partners, and both countries have enjoyed sound momentum of development in bilateral relations in recent years.

The two countries have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields and supported each other in international affairs, he added.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to developing relations with Guinea-Bissau, Li said, adding that he stands ready to work with the new prime minister to push for more new achievements in bilateral friendly cooperation.