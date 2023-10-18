Guinea-Bissau’s capital hit by blackout

Guinea-Bissau’s capital Bissau and its surroundings have been in a blackout since Tuesday morning, due to the cut of electricity supplies from a floating power plant that serves the city and surrounding areas.

According to a press release of the Electricity and Water Company of Guinea-Bissau, the national electricity and water company, the Karpowership company, which owns the floating power plant, has decided to suspend the supply of electricity to demand payment of debts owed for an undisclosed amount.

“The government and the Karpowership company are negotiating to find a consensus to overcome the situation,” the statement said.