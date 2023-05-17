Guinea Bissau’s President confers National Order honours on Ayorkor Botchwey

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been conferred with the National Order of Merit, Cooperation and Development Medal by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the short ceremony took place in Bissau during the State Visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Guinea Bissau from 14th to 16th May.

Speaking after the conferment, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, expressed gratitude to President Embaló, the Government and People of Guinea Bissau for the honour done her.

She added the award was an honour to herself, the President, and People of Ghana.

She thanked President Akufo-Addo and indicated that she owed the honour to him, considering that he gave her the opportunity to serve in his Government as a Foreign Minister and for the confidence he continually reposes in her.

She highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Ghana and Guinea Bissau and added that the award was evidence of the strength of the relationship.

She expressed her commitment to work to strengthen the ties of cooperation between Ghana and Guinea Bissau.