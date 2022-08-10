Guinea Dissolves Leading Opposition Coalition

Guinea’s transitional government has dissolved the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), the western African nation’s leading opposition coalition.

“The grouping called the Front for the Defense of the Constitution is dissolved. The present decree takes effect on the date of signature,” a directive linked by Territorial Administration Minister Mory Conde reads.

The caretaker government, installed by a coup in September 2021, accused FNDC in the decree of violence, destruction of public and private property, and incitement of hatred and discrimination against people based on their ideology.