Guinea-Morocco clash postponed as FIFA, CAF monitors coup situation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the Guinea vs. Morocco in the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International IFA World Cup.

This follows a military takeover in Guinea and CAF said it would announce a new date for the clash which was originally scheduled for Monday, September 6, 2021.

A statement released by CAF said: “The current political and security situation in Guinea was quite volatile and was being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF.

“To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the FIFA World 2022 qualifying match Guinea vs Morocco which had been scheduled to be hosted in Conakry..

“Rescheduling information would be made available at a later date,” the statement said.