Cellou Dalein Diallo, candidate of the main opposition party for the 2020 Guinea presidential election, declared himself the winner of the October 18 presidential election on Monday at a press conference in Dixinn, the headquarters of his political party.



“Despite the serious anomalies that marred the smooth running of the election and in view of the results that came out of the polls, I came out victorious in this election in the first round,” said the president of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UDFG).

The president of the UFDG made the announcement just 24 hours after the vote, whose results are still being gathered by the administrative commissions for centralization of votes (CACV), which will then be reported to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

According to Guinea’s electoral law, after the vote, the CENI has 72 hours to proclaim the provisional results. These provisional results of the CENI will be deposited to the Constitutional Court, which must examine them, considering various complaints of the candidates in competition, before proclaiming the final results.

The CENI recently issued an official statement calling on all candidates in the presidential election to refrain from self-proclaimed results.