Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In as Interim President

Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in Guinea through a military uprising, was sworn in as interim president by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ceremony took place at Muhammad V Palace in the Guinean capital of Conakry.

“I, Mamady Doumbouya, Transitional President, pledge, before the people of Guinea, to remain committed to the country’s sovereignty, and to respect and promote compliance with the provisions of the Transitional Charter, and to fulfill my functions in the best interests of the people, to consolidate democratic values, to guarantee the independence of the country and the integrity of the national territory. I do solemnly swear to work with the transitional authorities to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the country’s cohesion,” Doumbouya said in his ceremonial speech.

Following the September 5 coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the abolition of the current constitution, and the closure of borders. President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Dumbuya, remains in military custody in a safe place.

The military leadership announced the introduction of a transitional charter, under which the transitional president will be the head of the National Committee for Cohesion and Development.

Later in September, an extraordinary summit of Economic Community of West African States was held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, where it was decided to demand that Guinea hold elections within six months.