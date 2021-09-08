Guinean President Stays in Presidential Suite of Hotel, His Phone Confiscated

Guinean President Alpha Conde is feeling fine and stays in a presidential suite of the Noor hotel, the Mosaique Guinee news agency reported, citing sources.

The president has a TV in his room but his phone was taken away. According to the news agency, he has access to a doctor and is treated well.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

