Guinea’s incumbent President Alpha Conde won the presidential election on October 18, said the President of Constitutional Court (CC) Mohamed Lamine Bangoura on Saturday during his public hearing.

According to the president of the CC, Alpha Conde, the candidate of the ruling party RPG (Rally of the Guinean People) won the electoral ballot with about 59.50 percent of the votes, against some 33.49 percent for his main opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, president of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea.

The president of the CC said that the October 18 ballot was regular and thus declared President Alpha Conde elected president of Guinea.

The turnout in the presidential election is estimated at about 78.88 percent, with a total of 12 candidates running in the presidential election on Oct. 18.