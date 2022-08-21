Guinea’s Interim Prime Minister Takes Up Post on Permanent Basis

Guinea’s Acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou has been appointed to the post on a permanent basis, the president’s office informed on social media on Saturday.

Gomou had served as the transitional government’s commerce and industry minister and was appointed acting prime minister on July 17, to replace Mohamed Beavogui, who left Guinea to undergo medical treatment.

On September 5, 2021, Col. Mamady Doumbouya came to power by a coup in Guinea. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution, and closed borders. Then-President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Doumbouya, placed in a safe place under military supervision. The rebels announced the introduction of a transitional charter. The Economic Community of West African States suspended Guinea’s membership.

Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president by the Supreme Court on October 1 and pledged to remain committed to the country’s sovereignty and to fulfill his functions in the interests of the Guinean people.