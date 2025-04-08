The New African Charter International (NACI), a pan-African advocacy group, has welcomed Guinea’s presidential pardon of former Head of State Captain Moussa Dadis Camara, calling it a pivotal move toward national unity.

Camara, who had served 16 years of a 20-year prison sentence, was released on health grounds on March 29, 2025, coinciding with the conclusion of Ramadan.

In a public statement dated April 6, NACI lauded General Mamady Dumbuya’s government for its “humanitarian gesture,” framing the pardon as a critical step in healing divisions within the West African nation. Camara, who led Guinea following President Lansana Conté’s death in 2008, faced international scrutiny over human rights abuses during his tenure. He voluntarily returned from a 12-year exile in Burkina Faso in 2022 to address these allegations, maintaining his innocence throughout legal proceedings.

NACI President Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh emphasized the symbolic timing of the release, noting it aligns with Ramadan’s spirit of compassion. The organization reported that Camara, now reunited with family, is undergoing medical evaluations for health-related fatigue stemming from a 2010 assassination attempt, during which he survived a gunshot to the head.

The pardon arrives amid Guinea’s efforts to reconcile political and ethnic factions under Dumbuya’s leadership. NACI urged citizens to view the decision as an opportunity to “bury ethnic differences” and prioritize collective progress. Critics, however, have historically questioned Camara’s legacy, citing his regime’s alleged involvement in a 2009 stadium massacre that killed over 150 protesters.

Guinea’s judiciary had convicted Camara in absentia in 2022, but his return and subsequent imprisonment marked a rare instance of a former leader facing domestic accountability. Analysts suggest the pardon reflects balancing acts between justice and stability in a region grappling with cyclical political tensions.

NACI’s endorsement underscores broader calls for restorative approaches to governance in Africa, where post-conflict reconciliation remains fraught. As Guinea advances its development agenda, the move signals tentative strides toward unifying a nation long fractured by its complex political history.

Captain Moussa Dadis Camara’s controversial tenure and subsequent legal battles have made him a polarizing figure in Guinea. His release, framed as a health-driven mercy, tests the delicate interplay between accountability and reconciliation in nations transitioning from authoritarian rule. NACI, founded to promote African solidarity, frequently advocates for diplomatic resolutions to continental conflicts.