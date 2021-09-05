Guinea’s special forces claim they have taken over

Elements of the special forces grouping staged a coup on Sunday to seize power after several hours of firefight with the presidential guard, learned Xinhua from a source.

According to a national television worker reached by telephone by Xinhua and who requested anonymity, a group of heavily armed soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya went to Guinea’s national television to make an official statement.

According to the statement, the constitution, government and national institutions were dissolved by the head of the grouping of special forces. The head of the Special Forces Group claimed that President Alpha Conde had been arrested and would be in a safe place without giving further details.

He said on national television that broad consultations will be organized soon for a peaceful transition in Guinea. Enditem