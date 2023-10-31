Guinness announces second edition of ‘Guinness Accravaganza’ December

The world’s No. 1 stout, Guinness, on December 2 will transform the cultural flavour of the capital city with the second edition of the brand-new culture-forward experience called “Guinness Accravaganza”

This follows the tremendous success of the maiden event which hosted over 2,500 people and featured hours of live music from some of the most relevant talents in the country, curated food services and several immersion sessions spanning the live art and other creative displays.

The must-attend event aims to once again convey an in-depth understanding of Guinness’ fundamental conviction that “Black Shines Brightest”, a campaign that seeks to highlight and celebrate what makes young, vibrant Ghanaians shine brightest.

With all the focus shifted on the Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road, all lovers of good music, dance food, football, art, and ice-cold Guinness will be transported into sensory heaven.

Guinness Ghana’s Marketing and Innovation Director

Estella Muzito noted, “The second Guinness Accravaganza will continue to cement our Guinness-fuelled passion and bring on the much-needed cultural heat as we continue to invest in platforms that empower lovers of creativity, and those with a discerning taste for premiumness. The first Guinness Accravaganza was a testament to Guinness’ commitment to being at the fore of culture in Ghana.”

Attendees are urged to sign up for the most recent information as the whole schedule of events, performance acts, ticket information, and more will be unveiled across multiple media, including social media, radio, billboards, and television.

www.accravaganza.com