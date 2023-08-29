Guinness Ghana announces end of tenure of Helene Weesie

Helene Weesie, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, is set to leave Diageo at the end of her assignment in September 2023.

Helene joined Diageo in 2015 after 21 years with Heineken in various markets across the globe. In Diageo she was appointed as Managing Director of Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania; where she led a significant turnaround in business performance ultimately taking the Serengeti brand to become market leader in a highly competitive environment and making the business profitable.

Before moving to Ghana, she spent a brief period as Cluster Director for Central Europe based out of Germany. She took up the role of Managing Director Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC in 2020 and she successfully steered the business through the Covid pandemic, implementing rapid changes to the business approach which delivered solid revenue and market share growth.

In the unprecedented 2022/2023 economic crisis, she again led the business in achieving impressive results, ending the financial year with the best performance ever in the 62-year history of Guinness Ghana and strongest performance amongst all Diageo businesses in Africa.

With a sharply defined business strategy and a highly engaged team, Helene has laid a solid foundation for the new financial year and beyond. We are sad to see her leave and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

Helene’s successor will be announced in due course.