Guinness Ghana Appoints Felicite Nson as new Managing Director

Guinness Ghana, the leading total beverage business in Ghana, has appointed Felicite Nson as the new Managing Director, effective September 28, 2023.

Felicite Nson brings a wealth of experience and a successful track record from her distinguished career in various global organizations, including McCann Erickson, MTN, and Coca-Cola. She joined Diageo in 2014 as the Marketing Director for Guinness Cameroon and has since held several senior leadership positions in both commercial and marketing functions across single and multi-market regions in Africa.

In 2017, Felicite was appointed as the Commercial Director for Diageo’s Ethiopia business, where she played a critical role in driving commercial transformation initiatives. These initiatives included pioneering the design of the first-ever Total Beverage Alcohol Route to Consumer, implementing Distributor Sales Automation, introducing the Diageo Way of World Class Selling.

During her tenure in Cameroon, where she led the marketing and commercial organizations, Felicite spearheaded transformative brand strategies for Guinness, Malta, and Smirnoff resulting in double digit top line growth and healthy gross margins. Her strategic acumen and commitment ensured that Guinness maintained its market leadership position and remained the number one brand in terms of value and equity for an impressive eight consecutive years. She also played a pivotal role in shaping Diageo’s ESG agenda through the “Malta Guinness Walk for Goodness” initiative, inspiring Cameroonians to engage in acts of genuine goodness while promoting holistic wellness. Additionally, Felicite’s efforts led to a successful premiumization strategy for spirits.

Felicite Nson is not only a business leader but also a passionate advocate for talent development and inclusion and diversity initiatives. She has dedicated her time to mentoring emerging talent, led the Cameroon Spirited Women Network, and championed the impactful role that Diageo’s brands can play in promoting gender transformation in society.

The Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Dr. Felix Addo commenting on the appointment said, “We are delighted to welcome on board Felicite to the Guinness Ghana family.

I have no doubt that she will steer us onto greater success, after Helene brought the business onto a paradigm of sustainable growth and profitability, well set on its course to thrive and continue to make significant impact in Ghana.

We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our strategic growth plans and teams; as well as the overall contribution she will make in the industry. Welcome Felicite.”

On her part, Felicite noted, “I am grateful to the board for the high level of trust they placed in me. I am very humbled and honored to follow in the footsteps of Helene and I look forward to building on her impressive legacy. We are operating in a time of intense disruption, but we do have a sound business strategy and the right people.

I am optimistic about what the future holds and our ability to create incremental value for all our key stakeholders. Together with the executive team, I am confident that we will successfully navigate this volatile period, while making the business more efficient and shaping a brighter future for GGB Plc in

Ghana and beyond.’’