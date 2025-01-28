Guinness Ghana Breweries to be Acquired by Castel Group

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has announced that Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV will sell its 80.4% stake in the company to Castel Group for a cash consideration of 5.15 Ghanaian Cedis per share.

The purchase price will be converted into USD, with payment to Diageo at the completion of the deal.

As part of the transaction, new licensing and royalty agreements will be established, allowing Guinness Ghana to continue producing and distributing Guinness and other Diageo brands in the country. Castel Group, a leading beverage company in Africa with a long history of partnerships with multinational consumer companies, will take over the majority ownership of the company.

Despite the change in ownership, Diageo remains committed to Ghana, with plans to work alongside Castel to maintain the brand’s strategy and long-term growth. The transaction, expected to complete later this year pending regulatory approval, will not affect day-to-day operations or employees, and Guinness Ghana will continue to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.