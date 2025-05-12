Guinness Ghana Dominates 2024 Beverage Awards with Five Major Wins

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC reaffirmed its industry leadership after claiming top honors across multiple categories at this year’s Ghana Beverage Awards.

The Diageo subsidiary’s portfolio shone brightly, with its brands securing recognition in competitive segments including spirits, beers, and ready-to-drink offerings.

The company’s marketing prowess earned particular acclaim, with its “Guinness Black Shines Brightest” campaign named Campaign of the Year. Product excellence was equally celebrated – Smirnoff Ice took RTD of the Year, while global giants Johnnie Walker and Baileys won International Spirit and Liqueur of the Year respectively. Heineken’s victory in the International Beer category completed the impressive haul.

Industry observers note these wins reflect Guinness Ghana’s successful localization strategy for international brands combined with innovative marketing approaches tailored to Ghanaian consumers. The awards come as the beverage market shows renewed growth following recent economic challenges, with premium products gaining traction among the expanding middle class.

“This recognition validates our investment in both product quality and creative brand storytelling,” a company representative stated. The clean sweep positions Guinness Ghana favorably ahead of the crucial festive season, when beverage sales traditionally peak. With Ghana’s beverage sector becoming increasingly competitive, such endorsements from industry judges provide valuable differentiation in a crowded marketplace.