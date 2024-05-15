Guinness World Records: Ghanaian Artist Ends 154-Hour Paint-A-Thon

A Ghanaian artist, Mubarikatu Isaaka’s attempt to set a new record for the longest individual painting marathon has ended.

The 29-year-old resident of Akwatia in the Eastern region embarked on a nine-day record chasing of the Paint-a-thon which lasted for 100 hours.

At a ceremony to end the 154 hours of painting, patupa hitmaker, Patapaa, and rapper Fameye thrilled the residents with some of their hit tracks.

Artist Barry as she is popularly known embarked on the journey to break the record currently held by a Nigerian art student, Chancellor Ahaaghotu, who broke a decade-old record in January this year.

The Ghanaian artist ended the record-breaking attempt by singing the Ghana national anthem.

Mubarikatu Isaaka said she was content with her performance and hoped to break the longest individual painting marathon.

As with all marathon record-breaking attempts, the challenger is permitted a five-minute break for every continuous hour of activity or a twenty-minute break when accumulated for four hours.

Initially, Mubarikatu wanted to do 130 hours but according to her, she extended her time to make up for any lost time.

After drawing the curtains down on the official attempt, her main sponsor, a successful miner in Akwatia, Twum Barima, surprised her and the teeming crowd by hiring the services of highlife singer Patapaa and rapper Fameye who crowned the events with some of their hit songs.