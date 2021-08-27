Gulf countries slam deadly airport attack in Afghanistan

Three Gulf countries, all regional allies of the United States, condemned a deadly attack unleashed near Afghanistan’s Kabul airport and claimed by the terrorist Islamic State organization.

The attack at the gates of the airport on Thursday left 13 US service members and dozens of Afghans dead.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, said it strongly condemned the “terrorist attack” and hoped for stability in Afghanistan “as soon as possible.”

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar, denounced the attack too.

“The UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles,” the UAE Foreign Ministry said, according to the country’s state news agency WAM.

Qatar voiced “vehement denunciation” of the attack and said it rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of motives,” the country’s official news agency QNA reported.

On Thursday, Qatar said it had facilitated the evacuation of more than 40,000 people from Afghanistan to the Gulf emirate as part of fraught international evacuations from the country after the Taliban’s takeover there.