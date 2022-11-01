Gulf region must use 2022 World Cup to push against prejudice – FIFA

Mr. Gianni Infantino President of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has said the 2022 World in Qatar is a chance for the Gulf region to push back against “prejudice”.

Mr. Infantino who was speaking via video link at an investor conference in neighboring Saudi Arabia, in his defence for Qatar, said “the four-week tournament in Qatar, which begins Nov. 20, offers an opportunity for Qatar and the whole region to present itself to the world in another light, another way, and get rid I think once and for all of some of the prejudice that sadly still exists,”.

His comments came two days after Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, hit out at “double standards” unleashed in an “unprecedented campaign” of criticism related to issues including the treatment of foreign workers and the LGBTQ and women’s rights.

FIFA awarded the World Cup to an Arab country for the first time in 2010. It has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations but has faced intense scrutiny over human rights.

The Gulf state has received heavy criticism over its treatment of the foreign workers who have built the infrastructure for Qatar’s economic miracle.

Foreigners make up more than 2.5 million of the 2.9 million population.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have insisted that Qatar and FIFA should do more to compensate workers who faced unfortunate circumstances on Qatar’s mega projects.

They have demanded that FIFA set up a $440 million compensation fund – equalling the World Cup prize money.

But reforms to the labor system and working practices have been praised by union leaders who previously fought the government.

Mr. Infantino commended for the reforms saying “some real changes have already happened. For example, when we speak about workers’ rights, which is and has been an important topic, for the first time in the region minimum wages have been established for all workers,”.

He also pointed to “key improvements in terms of workers’ welfare,” adding: “These changes have happened in a few years only in Qatar.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup would commence on November 19 and end on December 20.