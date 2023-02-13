Gulf Technology Systems Set To Provide Major Boost For Ghana’s Economy

Leading Israeli technology firm, Gulf Technology Systems (GTS) is set to provide a major boost for Ghana’s Economy, with the launch of its new economic growth program.

The GTS economic growth program for Ghana aims to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities through the development of six new projects in the agriculture and agro-industry sector.

The various projects under the program are aimed at increasing food production, promoting sustainability and creating economic benefits for the people of Ghana.

The first project is a large-scale chicken farm, which will provide a sustainable source of protein for the country. The farm will have its own processing facilities, allowing for the production of high-quality chicken products for both local and international markets. This will also create numerous jobs in the region, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

The second project is a tire recycling plant, which will aim to reduce the environmental impact of waste tires and promote sustainability. The plant will process waste tires into various useful products, such as rubber mulch and fuel, thereby reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. This project will create jobs and promote the growth of the recycling industry in Ghana.

The third project is a cassava field, which will be used for the production of starch, flour and ethanol. Cassava is a staple food crop in Ghana and this project will increase the country’s food production, making it self-sufficient in cassava production. The production of starch, flour and ethanol will also create new job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the country’s agro-industry.

The fourth project is a mango plantation, which will provide fresh mangoes to local and international markets. This project will help to diversify Ghana’s agriculture sector and increase the production of this highly valued fruit. The mango plantation will also create new job opportunities and provide a source of income for the local community.

The fifth project is a cocoa and cocoa products plant, which will produce high-quality cocoa products for both local and international markets. The plant will create new job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.

The sixth project is a palm oil and sugarcane plantation, which will provide raw materials for the production of palm oil and sugar. This project will help to diversify the country’s agriculture sector and increase food production. The palm oil and sugarcane plantation will also create new job opportunities and provide a source of income for the local community.

GTS will undertake over 300 projects in Ghana over the next five years.

In conclusion, the new economic growth program of GTS in Ghana is poised to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities through the development of six new projects in the agriculture and agro-industry sector. These projects will increase food production, promote sustainability and create economic benefits for the people of Ghana. The full implementation of these projects will have a positive impact on the country’s economy and provide a brighter future for the people of Ghana.