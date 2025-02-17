Gulfood 2025 30th Edition Kicks Off Today, Setting New Benchmarks in F&B Growth and Innovation

Gulfood’s 30th edition has kicked off today, 17 February at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) welcoming tens of thousands of attendees, uniting 5500+ exhibitors from 129 countries, and the world’s foremost industry CEOs, policymakers, investors, and visionaries.

Under the theme ‘The Next Frontier in Food,’ the event anticipates USD 20 billion in trade deals and cutting-edge industry collaboration. H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, will deliver the opening keynote on Day 2 at the inaugural Food500 Summit, addressing Gulfood’s economic impact and the UAE’s role as a global trade gateway.

Food500: Titans of Industry and Policymakers Connect on Food Strategy for Change

The Food500 Summit brings industry leaders together to tackle pressing challenges and opportunities across the food value chain. Speakers include: Ananya Narayan, CEO – Hunter Foods; Dr. Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division, World Trade Organization – Switzerland; Alvyn Severien, CEO, Montaigne Nutrition and Co-founder, Algama – France; Tisha Livingston, CEO, Infinite Acres – USA, leading global top trends expert – Daniel Levine, and many more.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: “The selection of the food cluster as the first economic cluster to be developed by the UAE highlights the importance the country attaches to the sector as a key driver of economic diversification. The food cluster strategy aims to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and enhance the food ecosystem management through supporting agricultural enterprises and increasing local production. The initiative will not only help us meet local market needs but will also position the UAE as a leading food exporter to key regional and global markets and support the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, such as increasing the national GDP to AED 3 trillion by the next decade.”

“Against this backdrop, the landmark edition of Gulfood will serve as an ideal platform for partnerships and discussions, presenting opportunities for knowledge exchange and networking across industries, thus fostering a foundation for setting and accomplishing future objectives within the global trade community,” H.E. added.

Gulfood Innovation Awards & Global Trade Showcase

The Gulfood Innovation Awards celebrate the very best in F&B innovation, recognizing trailblazing products, technologies, and ideas. Visitors can expect to see hundreds of thousands of new products and groundbreaking innovations showcased across the event.

“Our participation in Gulfood’s 30th edition supports our strategic direction towards our vision to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030. This prestigious event allows us to showcase our latest innovations, connect with industry leaders, and drive meaningful progress in food solutions. Being shortlisted for the Gulfood Innovation Awards further underscores our commitment to excellence and pioneering advancements in the protein industry. Congratulations to Gulfood on 30 years of remarkable success. Your continuous growth and innovation have set new benchmarks for the global food industry, making Gulfood a premier platform for connection, collaboration, and progress.” said Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of ADC, Tanmiah’s Poultry Division.

The Gulfood Innovation Awards shortlist can be found at: https://www.gulfood.com/innovation-awards, with the winners to be announced on day 1 of Gulfood.

TOP TABLE: ‘Culinary Futurism’ Theme Prevails Headlined by Gastronomic Legend Alain Ducasse

The 30th edition promises to be unforgettable as Gulfood brings Alain Ducasse to the UAE for the first time, where he will lead Top Table and Dubai World Cuisine activations. A chef with 21 Michelin stars, Ducasse is renowned for his innovative approach to gastronomy and his strong focus on sustainability—a vision that aligns with the UAE’s commitment to promoting sustainable food practices. The gastronomic superstar will share his insights on culinary futurism and the future of the industry on Day 3 of Food500.

Chef Alain Ducasse commented: “With Top Table at Gulfood, Dubai demonstrates its incredible momentum in attracting the most brilliant talents from all over the world. I’m proud to be part of this event with Chef Romain Meder. First in conducting a masterclass together at Top Table and hosting exclusive dinners at Takahisa. Yet also in meeting with my fellow chefs and the public, sharing our experiences and thus contributing to the rapidly evolving gastronomy scene in the region.”

Celebrating Dubai’s rise as a global food hub, Top Table, sponsored by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), presents live masterclasses from 120+ global and local chefs with a combined 50 Michelin-stars. Take a front-row seat as dishes from every cuisine utilising products from the exhibition floor are brought to life across engaging masterclasses, tasting sessions, and demonstrations.

DUBAI WORLD CUISINE: Celebrating Dubai’s Dynamic Culinary Journey Towards International Food Epicentre

Exclusively created for Gulfood ticket holders, attendees can experience Dubai’s culinary finesse, connected to the Top Table masterclasses. A schedule of 4-and 6-hands fine dining collaborations, with a highlight 8-hands experience, has been curated across some of Dubai’s top restaurants including: Krasota, Takahisa, Avatara, Lowe, Armani Ristorante, Orfali Bros and Armani Amal.

Discovery Tours

Visitors can fast-track the best of Gulfood with unique hour-long Discovery tours, a line-up of 5 curated sector-themed tours offering an immersive experience highlighting global food trends and innovations on the show floor, along with expert guidance and insights at every stop.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson| Media 24