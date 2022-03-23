GUM 2020 Parliamentary Candidates Form Association

Sixty-five parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party in the 2020 general elections has formed the Association of Parliamentary Candidates, Aspirants and Citizens of Ghana (APCACG).

The Association was inaugurated in November 2021 at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region with a sixteen member executive being elected to steer the affairs of the Association for a period of four years.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Henry Awotwe, Communication Director of the Association said the executives are determined to contribute towards good governance and rule of law in the country.

The statement said, the Association would seek to establish and forge a closer cooperation with other organizations in the country and worldwide.

The Association aims to lobby for financial and material support to improve the socio political ambitions of their members and invited well meaning Ghanaians who share the same vision to join them.

The statement said the Association has been registered with the Registrar General of Ghana under the companies Act 2019(Act 992).