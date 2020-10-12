Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has expressed his readiness to prioritise the construction of a bridge over River Oti if voted into power in the December polls.

Rev Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, was addressing hundreds of GUM youth and supporters, after paying a courtesy call on Nana Kwaku Beyonnor II, Nefahene of Chonke Traditional Area, who doubles as chief of Dambai.

During his tour of some Districts and Municipalities in the Region, Osofo Kyiri Abosom added that the construction of the bridge would facilitate trade and commerce and enhance transportation.

The Presidential candidate said, government of GUM would provide tractors and farm equipment for farmers to cultivate more crops in the country.

He said there shall also be old age benefits to every Ghanaian ranging from government workers to the ice water sellers after 60 years of age.

He emphasised that health of the citizenry was a key factor to development therefore there would be free medical care to a day old to 18 years and above 70 years as well as physically challenged persons would also enjoy this benefit under his government.

Rev Andrews told the chiefs and the people that under his watch, the revenue from local government system would be decentrailised at the local level for chiefs and traditional leaders to use it for development.

Nana Beyonnor thanked the Presidential candidate and urged him to continue telling the people of Ghana what he would do for them when he got the nod.

The chief was much impressed and said the next time they meet , Osofo Kyiri Abosom will be President of Ghana.