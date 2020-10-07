The Ghana Union Movement(GUM) has pledged massive job creation, industrialisation, accountable and transparent governance as its triumph card for winning the December 2020 polls.

GUM remain committed to its pledge of massive job creation, tourism development, accountable and transparent governance to drastically reduce the endemic poverty and joblessness, while improving the living standards of the citizenry, it said.

Addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people of Homaho, Nana Nti Takra, the Assin South Parliamentary aspirant of the Party announced plans to convincingly win the Parliamentary seat in the 2020 polls.

The Party will also pull a surprise by re-awakening the grassroots to buy into it vision to snatch the seat from the NPP’s, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the sitting Member of Parliament.

Among the plans, was the shift in his campaign strategy to entice the electorate to give him the nod to end the over two decades political dominance of the constituency by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Creating sustainable and decent jobs for the youth, according to Nana Takra, will be a major plank of the GUM government in 2021 adding that “Ghana cannot afford to have young people graduate into a jobless economy.”

That way, young people will be equipped with employable skills for the job market by priotising investments in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and education in general.

Elaborating the Party’s 2020 Manifesto, Nana Takra said, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as “Osofo Kyiriabosom”, Flagbearer of the Party for election 2020, had promised to build a new, prosperous and disciplined Ghana under his leadership, and therefore called on Ghanaians to believe in him for the task.

He explained that after independence in 1957, Ghana was hailed as a fast-developing, Rich West African nation, the peaceful and shining star of Africa under the leadership of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah until his overthrow in 1966.

However, successive governments made some steady progress in stabilising Ghana’s political landscape, but much had not been done in building a vibrant economy and transforming economic lives of the people, leaving majority staggering in abject poverty and deprivation.

That, he attributed to inept political leadership which had exposed the Country to poverty, underdevelopment, insecurity, impunity, selfishness, nepotism, winner takes all, over-borrowing, corruption, deceit and filth.

“With all our natural and human resources that we have, the result is the hardship we face today,” he said, as successive governments, including; those in authority today, always promise Ghanaians a better life to win their hearts and votes but “the result is always a regrettable story.”

To address that, he said the 2020 mini-manifesto of GUM highlighted several thematic areas that promised to turnaround Ghana’s economic, political and social structure in a new Ghana to build unity and peace, industrialization, free ports, employment for all, strict monitoring and punishment for corruption.

A new Ghana with all-inclusive government, hope for generations unborn, transparency, accountability, massive development and justice for all, according to him were the positive attributes the party shall give to the good people of Ghana and shall never relent to ensuring that Ghanaians get what they deserved.

Touching on business investments, he said the Party would improve Ghana’s business climate to enable investment in job creation to provide support to Ghanaian industry, farmers and fishermen using low interest loans, technical assistance, tax incentives and priority access to the Ghanaian market so that Ghanaians would stay at home to help develop the Country and its economy.

On his vision, he pledged to setup acres of artisanal village for all artisans, revive some abandoned cocoa plantations in the area to create jobs and collaborate with stakeholders to setup offices for the District Assembly, Education Directorate and build strong health and road infrastructure.

Nana Duodu II, Chief of Homaho asked the Party to work hard towards achieving its noble vision to bring rapid socio-economic development to all corners of the country.