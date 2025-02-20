Gumah FM Denies Allegations, Calls Closure Politically Motivated

Gumah FM, a radio station in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has strongly denied allegations of inciting violence after the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations ordered its closure.

The station, which was among several media outlets shut down for operating without valid frequency authorization, described the government’s decision as “politically motivated” and demanded evidence to support the claims against it.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the station’s management refuted the accusations, emphasizing that it had not been formally contacted by the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana’s media regulator. Despite this, Gumah FM went off-air upon learning of the government’s directive, which was signed by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George.

The ministry’s order accused Gumah FM of exacerbating tensions in Bawku, a town plagued by long-standing ethnic and chieftaincy conflicts. However, the station argued that its discussions on the chieftaincy dispute and broader security issues in the region were no different from those aired by other radio stations in the area.

“If it’s discussions on the chieftaincy dispute and the general security situation in Bawku, and subsequently the events in Walewale, that the ministry describes as inciting violence, we also have in our possession discussions from other radio stations in Bawku on the same issues, which we believe have the tendency to incite violence,” the station’s management stated.

Gumah FM suggested that the shutdown was an attempt to silence its coverage of sensitive topics, calling on the ministry to reconsider its decision and allow the station to resume operations. The station also vowed to seek legal advice to challenge the closure, assuring its advertisers and listeners that it would explore all available avenues to return to the airwaves.

The government has yet to publicly respond to Gumah FM’s claims. However, the closure comes amid heightened scrutiny of media outlets in Bawku, where authorities have repeatedly warned against broadcasts that could inflame tensions. The region has experienced sporadic violence in recent years, with clashes often linked to the chieftaincy dispute.

Gumah FM’s closure has sparked debate about press freedom and the role of media in conflict-prone areas. While the government maintains that its actions are aimed at maintaining peace, critics argue that such measures risk stifling legitimate discourse and accountability.

For now, Gumah FM remains off-air, but its management remains defiant. “We will survive this,” the station’s statement concluded, signaling its determination to fight the closure and resume its role in the community. As the situation unfolds, the case highlights the delicate balance between regulating media and preserving freedom of expression in a volatile environment.