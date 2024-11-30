Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Gun Exchange in Bawku Leaves Three Dead, Bringing Death Toll to 32

    Three people, including a schoolgirl, have been killed in the latest gun exchange in Bawku, bringing the death toll from ongoing violence in the region to 32.

    The latest fatalities occurred on Friday, November 29, 2024, as the violence escalates in the area.

    The gunfire intensified around the Gingande-Zongo area, where several homes were also set on fire. The shootings began around midnight and continued until approximately 1 PM. In addition to those killed, many others have sustained gunshot wounds, with some in critical condition.

    The violence follows the death of another individual just two days earlier, underscoring the continuing unrest. The conflict, which has plagued Bawku since late October 2024, has seen violent clashes between rival groups and ambushes targeting travelers, further heightening tensions.

    The resurgence of the violence coincides with the return of rival chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre from exile, with some reports suggesting that his return has sparked the renewed hostilities.

    Despite the imposition of a curfew and the presence of security forces, the situation remains tense and volatile, with local authorities under pressure to restore peace. Ethnic and chieftaincy disputes have long plagued the Bawku region, further complicating efforts to bring stability to the area.

